Major twist in Bray Wyatt's character disclosed after his return to SmackDown 

It was announced last Monday on WWE RAW that Bray Wyatt would be making his return on tonight's episode of SmackDown.

A teary-eyed Wyatt showed up towards the end of the show with a new entrance theme and addressed the WWE Universe in an emotional promo that was seemingly off-character.

He said that he was incredibly grateful and nervous to be back and thought that it could never happen. He then told the fans that this was a version of him that they had never witnessed.

You can watch Bray Wyatt's full promo below:

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



#SmackDown Bray Wyatt’s first promo segment back in WWE, an emotional one to say the least, wow. Bray Wyatt’s first promo segment back in WWE, an emotional one to say the least, wow.#SmackDown https://t.co/wfbNaWl6Fr

He also said that he had lost two people close to him, his career and self-confidence. The live crowd was visibly moved and thanked Wyatt, while the latter thanked them back as well and said that they saved his life.

However, the promo ended with a cliffhanger when a figure in the mask that Wyatt wore at Extreme Rules showed up on the Titantron that again took everyone by surprise.

A major twist towards the end makes it seem like this is all part of Bray Wyatt's new character or gimmick, which could be hinting at a split-personality angle.

It remains to be seen if this was indeed an off-character from The Eater of Worlds or whether it is all part of his new character.

What did you make of Wyatt's promo on SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below.

Could Logan Paul defeat Roman Reigns? It may not be impossible. A former WWE writer speaks here

Poll : 0 votes