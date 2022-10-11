WWE finally confirms Bray Wyatt's next appearance after return at Extreme Rules 2022

The Bray Wyatt teases haven't stopped on WWE TV. Following his appearance at Extreme Rules, fans now know the star is headed next to SmackDown later this week.

While the QR codes and the white rabbit all led to his return, there was a man in a t-shirt backstage with a QR code, and this was what it led to:

However, this isn't about the QR code. It's about when Wyatt will next appear on WWE television. Unsurprisingly, he didn't make an appearance on RAW this week despite it being two days after his return.

And from the look of things, WWE will be careful about his appearances, possibly making them selective. Either way, the upcoming events website for WWE advertised Bray Wyatt's return this Friday on SmackDown.

It should make sense, as the 10-14-22 number from the QR code hinted at that. While there have been teases before, this is an outright advertisement - presumably done on purpose to draw viewers in.

Bray Wyatt has been massive for WWE, as the videos of his return have amassed over seven million views across different social media platforms. His return video on Twitter alone got 200,000 views in just eight minutes.

No superstar in all of wrestling has been talked about as much this weekend as Wyatt. It will be interesting to see what happens when he returns to SmackDown.

UPDATE

WWE have since confirmed the same on RAW:

Are you happy to see Wyatt back in WWE? Sound off in the comments below.

Find out which big wrestling project The Rock is currently involved in right here.

Poll : 0 votes