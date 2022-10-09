WWE's video of Bray Wyatt's return gets staggering viewership numbers in just 8 minutes

It truly feels like Bray Wyatt has the whole world in his hands. We're only hours removed from Extreme Rules 2022, and Wyatt's return is already being dubbed as a top 5 return in WWE history - and that's saying a lot. That's why it shouldn't come as a surprise that just eight minutes after posting the video of his return on Twitter, the number of views amassed was nothing short of staggering.

For those who missed it, Bray Wyatt is back. After weeks of teasing the White Rabbit with cryptic messages via QR codes and fan signs and people dressed as white rabbits sitting in the crowd, the 3-time World Champion is back. It happened immediately after the main event of Extreme Rules 2022, where Matt Riddle defeated Seth Rollins.

Wrestle Features revealed on Twitter that WWE's video of Bray Wyatt's return got 200,000 views in 8 minutes. While it sits at nearly a million views as of this writing, the initial buzz made fans jump on social media to check out what happened.

As many stated online, the build-up and return certainly didn't disappoint. While WWE is no stranger to pulling off segments on an epic scale, Bray Wyatt's return was in a class of its own.

The entire wrestling world is buzzing about the return of Bray Wyatt

It isn't just fans who are buzzing about Wyatt's return to WWE. Even his old colleagues and allies such as Alexa Bliss and Matt Hardy reacted to his return.

Other stars such as NXT's Jacy Jayne and Cora Jade reacted by saying they love WWE, and the overall impression among fans and people backstage appears to be a positive one.

Wyatt's return turned Extreme Rules from a solid show into one of the most memorable ones in recent memory. It should come as no surprise that anything related to Wyatt will draw the interest of fans.

