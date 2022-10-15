Bray Wyatt seemingly remembers Brodie Lee in emotional WWE SmackDown segment

Bray Wyatt shocked the world by returning to WWE at last week's Extreme Rules premium live event. Tonight, the former Universal Champion appeared on SmackDown for the first time in over a year. During his first promo back, Wyatt seemingly paid homage to his friend and former AEW TNT Champion, the late Brodie Lee.

Lee was in WWE under the name Luke Harper and was a member of the Wyatt Family alongside Braun Strowman and Erick Rowan. Lee and Rowan have held the WWE Tag Team Titles on several occasions. After being released from WWE, Brodie signed with AEW. He was revealed to be The Dark Order's leader and was nicknamed The Exalted One.

Lee defeated Cody Rhodes to be crowned the AEW TNT Champion. He had a strong run before dropping the title to The American Nightmare in a dog collar match. The wrestling world was heartbroken when Brodie Lee passed away in December 2020.

Tonight on SmackDown, Bray Wyatt was flabbergasted with all the support and was tearing up. The former WWE Champion thanked the fans and mentioned that he had lost a lot in the past couple of years, including some of his loved ones.

It seemed that he referred to his friend without directly mentioning him. The segment ended when another masked man appeared on screen and shared a cryptic message.

Fans have appreciated Bray Wyatt for paying homage to his friend. What were your thoughts on his first promo since his return? Let us know in the comments section below.

