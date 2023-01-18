Bray Wyatt, Scarlett Bordeaux and several WWE stars pay tribute to Jay Briscoe after his sad demise 

Multiple stars from the wrestling industry, including WWE's Bray Wyatt and Scarlett Bordeaux, have come forward to pay tribute to Jay Briscoe, who tragically passed away at the age of 38.

Tony Khan recently spoke about Jay Briscoe's death, announcing the tragic incident on Twitter.

"Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away. Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today. Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We'll do whatever we can to support his family. Rest In Peace Jamin"

In light of this unfortunate news, everyone came together to mourn the passing of one of the greatest tag team wrestlers ever to lace up a pair of boots. Here are a few of the tributes from WWE stars:

Scarlett Bordeaux @Lady_Scarlett13 RIP Jay Briscoe 💔

Indiana Jones @indi_hartwell RIP Jay Briscoe 💔💔💔

Shinsuke Nakamura @ShinsukeN RIP Jay Briscoe

The Usos @WWEUsos



@SussexCoChicken

The Usos @WWEUsos @SussexCoChicken #DemBoyz RIP to the homie Jay Briscoe. Condolences to the your family. Rest in paradise uso.🙏

Stu Bennett @StuBennett Terribly sad. I only met the Briscoes briefly in FCW in 2008, but I know everything about them because their careers are legendary. Incredible contributors to this industry. #DemBoys

Shawn Michaels @ShawnMichaels On behalf of the @WWENXT community, I would like to express our condolences to the Briscoe family for their loss.

Damian Priest @ArcherOfInfamy Always enjoyed my time around Jay. Will be missed by so many. Rest easy. 🙏

Jay Briscoe was mentioned on WWE NXT

Jay Briscoe, despite his sensational ability inside the ring and on the mic, never got national television exposure in WWE and AEW. Despite that, during Tuesday's episode of NXT, the commentary team acknowledged his untimely passing during the show.

Callum Altimas @CallumAltimas NXT paying tribute to Jay Briscoe is a reminder that despite the tribalism that some fans push, pro wrestling is just a huge family.



So happy to see them pay respects like this.

Jay Briscoe has left behind an unforgettable legacy, whether it be tag team wrestling or singles action. His matches with his brother Mark Briscoe will be remembered for years to come. As a singles star, Jay won the ROH World Championship twice.

What he will be remembered for very fondly is his catalog of legendary tag team matches. The Briscoe Brothers are a whopping 13-time ROH Tag Team Champions and were the current holders of the titles as well.

Their latest win came at the Final Battle Pay-Per-View in December, when they defeated former WWE stars FTR to capture the titles for the 13th time. They did so in a Dog Collar match, which was widely noted as the best match in all of 2022.

The Briscoe Brothers' last match came on December 17, 2022, when they defended the HOG Tag Team Championship. In a Best Two Out Of Three Falls match, The Mane Event's Jay Lyon and Midas Black defeated The Briscoe Brothers in yet another excellent match and become the new champions.

