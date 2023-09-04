Break up teased at AEW All Out

In a shocking sequence of events, Toni Storm has just turned her back on The Outcasts tonight on AEW All Out.

Kris Statlander put her TBS Championship on the line against Ruby Soho after weeks of animosity between the two. AEW Women's Champion Saraya accompanied her friend to her all-important match and was standing by her corner at ringside.

It was a usual match for The Outcasts, with one member doing their thing in the ring, but at moments when their opponent was gaining momentum, the other member would provide interference.

During the match, Toni Storm suddenly emerged from under the ring and uncharacteristically sneaked around. She stopped Ruby Soho from using her infamous spray by grabbing it from her hands. This caused a distraction and allowed Statlander to hit the Sunday Night Fever for the win.

Expand Tweet

After she lost her AEW Women's World Championship to Hikaru Shida, Toni Storm has had a persona change and has seemingly lost a part of herself, as she hasn't looked the same.

In her one chance to go for the title, she was pinned by her own friend, which was definitely the reason for her actions tonight.

What are your thoughts on Toni Storm being the first to deviate from The Outcasts? Let us know in the comments section below.