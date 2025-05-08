BREAKING: 5-time WWE champion makes blockuster AEW debut on Dynamite

A popular WWE name has suddenly made their debut tonight on AEW Dynamite, much to the delight of fans. This came as a surprise as they took on one of the younger talents on the roster.

Ad

A few days ago, it was announced that Rhino would appear on AEW. However, there was no information on how this would go down, as it simply stated he'd be around on Wednesday and Thursday night.

Earlier tonight on AEW Dynamite, Tony Schiavone announced on the commentary desk that Nick Wayne would be in a surprise match against a figure from Christian Cage's past whom he had handpicked. To his surprise, this ended up being The Man Beast.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rhino is known for his time in ECW, TNA, and WWE. In his time with the latter, he is a three-time Hardcore Champion, a former WCW United States Champion, and a one-time SmackDown Tag Team Champion. Tonight wasn't one of his best performances as it ended quicker than many expected.

The veteran was in control for parts of the match, which forced Christian to try to interfere. However, once Nick Wayne put his foot on the gas, he did not recover. The Prodigy ended up hitting his "father's" finisher, Killswitch, for the win. Wayne will now head into NJPW's Best of the Super Juniors as the ROH World TV Champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Enzo Curabo Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.



Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.



If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.



Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music. Know More