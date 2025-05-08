  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW Dynamite
  • BREAKING: 5-time WWE champion makes blockuster AEW debut on Dynamite

BREAKING: 5-time WWE champion makes blockuster AEW debut on Dynamite

By Enzo Curabo
Modified May 08, 2025 01:17 GMT
WWE and AEW are top players in the wrestling industry [photo: wwe.com and allelitewrestling.com
WWE and AEW are top players in the wrestling industry [photo: wwe on X and allelitewrestling.com

A popular WWE name has suddenly made their debut tonight on AEW Dynamite, much to the delight of fans. This came as a surprise as they took on one of the younger talents on the roster.

Ad

A few days ago, it was announced that Rhino would appear on AEW. However, there was no information on how this would go down, as it simply stated he'd be around on Wednesday and Thursday night.

Earlier tonight on AEW Dynamite, Tony Schiavone announced on the commentary desk that Nick Wayne would be in a surprise match against a figure from Christian Cage's past whom he had handpicked. To his surprise, this ended up being The Man Beast.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Rhino is known for his time in ECW, TNA, and WWE. In his time with the latter, he is a three-time Hardcore Champion, a former WCW United States Champion, and a one-time SmackDown Tag Team Champion. Tonight wasn't one of his best performances as it ended quicker than many expected.

The veteran was in control for parts of the match, which forced Christian to try to interfere. However, once Nick Wayne put his foot on the gas, he did not recover. The Prodigy ended up hitting his "father's" finisher, Killswitch, for the win. Wayne will now head into NJPW's Best of the Super Juniors as the ROH World TV Champion.

About the author
Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Twitter icon

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications