BREAKING: 5-time WWE champion makes blockuster AEW debut on Dynamite

A popular WWE name has suddenly made their debut tonight on AEW Dynamite, much to the delight of fans. This came as a surprise as they took on one of the younger talents on the roster.
A few days ago, it was announced that Rhino would appear on AEW. However, there was no information on how this would go down, as it simply stated he'd be around on Wednesday and Thursday night.
Earlier tonight on AEW Dynamite, Tony Schiavone announced on the commentary desk that Nick Wayne would be in a surprise match against a figure from Christian Cage's past whom he had handpicked. To his surprise, this ended up being The Man Beast.
Rhino is known for his time in ECW, TNA, and WWE. In his time with the latter, he is a three-time Hardcore Champion, a former WCW United States Champion, and a one-time SmackDown Tag Team Champion. Tonight wasn't one of his best performances as it ended quicker than many expected.
The veteran was in control for parts of the match, which forced Christian to try to interfere. However, once Nick Wayne put his foot on the gas, he did not recover. The Prodigy ended up hitting his "father's" finisher, Killswitch, for the win. Wayne will now head into NJPW's Best of the Super Juniors as the ROH World TV Champion.