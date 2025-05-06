BREAKING: 5-time WWE champion's blockbuster AEW debut announced for Dynamite

A former WWE and ECW champion and veteran is set to make his AEW debut this week. The star in question, Rhino, recently concluded his latest stint in TNA.

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite will emanate from the Masonic Temple Theatre in Detroit, MI. A number of top names have already been announced for action scheduled for the show, with many others expected to make appearances in various segments. The Jacksonville-based promotion recently took to its X/Twitter profile to drop a bombshell revelation ahead of the upcoming program—that it will feature hardcore legend and Michigan native Rhino.

""The Man Beast" RHINO will appear LIVE in Detroit at the Masonic Temple Theatre Wednesday 5/7 and Thursday 5/8 When AEW + @RingOfHonor return to the Motor City!" the company wrote.

Check out the tweet below:

The announcement notes that The Man Beast will also show up at a Ring of Honor taping the following night. Rhino will be stepping into All Elite Wrestling on the heels of his latest stint in TNA, which came to an end in December last year.

The multi-time WWF Hardcore and former WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champion has been competing actively on the independent scene as of late. It remains to be seen whether any member of the All Elite roster will step up and stand in Rhino's way this week on Dynamite.

