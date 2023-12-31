BREAKING: Adam Copeland (fka Edge) wins AEW TNT Championship and loses immediately

Adam Copeland has arguably been one step ahead of his former best friend, Christian Cage, throughout their professional wrestling careers. However, The Patriarch outsmarted him in front of a sold-out arena at AEW Worlds End tonight.

The former WWE Tag Team Champions turned rivals after Copeland made his AEW debut. Initially, The Rated-R Superstar proposed to reform their popular tag team, but Christian Cage openly refused and berated the Hall of Famer.

Since then, Cage and Copeland have been involved in an intense rivalry, engaging in multiple brawls and matches. At Worlds End, the duo looked to tear each other apart in their no disqualification bout for the TNT Title.

As expected, it was a gruesome back-and-forth contest between two of the top stars of AEW. Moreover, it saw some throwback spots and interferences from Cage's allies, Nick and Shayna Wayne. But all that was not enough to stop the wrath of The Rated-R Superstar.

The match's closing moments saw Copeland delivering a powerbomb to Nick Wayne on a flaming table. He followed it up with a low blow and an Unprettier on Cage to secure the TNT Championship.

However, just as Adam Copeland looked to celebrate his first AEW title win, Killswitch, who earned the right to challenge for the gold earlier in the night, came out. This allowed Christian Cage to convince the masked star to hand over his championship shot to him.

Cage used the opportunity, taking down Adam Copeland with a Spear to score the pinfall and shockingly regain the TNT Championship. The now two-time TNT Champion outsmarted everyone by winning back the gold from The Rated-R Superstar shortly after losing it.

