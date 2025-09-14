  • home icon
  • AEW
  • BREAKING: AEW confirms 24-time champion is returning at All Out 2025

BREAKING: AEW confirms 24-time champion is returning at All Out 2025

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Sep 14, 2025 02:15 GMT
AEW All Out is taking place next weekend [Photo: AEW Official Website]
AEW All Out is taking place next weekend [Photo: AEW Official Website]

AEW has just made an official announcement regarding a popular star's return to the company. This long-awaited moment is set to take place next weekend at All Out: Toronto.

Ad

Eddie Kingston has been out of action since May 2024 after he sustained a severe leg injury during his match with Gabe Kidd at NJPW STRONG Resurgence for the Strong Openweight Championship. This was just one of the many belts that Kingston has held in his career, including some from ROH and AEW. He has not been seen in any capacity since then, as he has been working on his recuperation.

There was no mention of The Mad King until last week, when Big Bill brought him up during his promo on AEW Collision. He wished to call out Kingston as they were both New Yorkers, and he wished to face him in the ring. This was a surprising move given that the two do not have any recent history.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Eddie Kingston has already responded to this challenge. He claimed that he had gotten off a phone call, and all the logistics for the match have now been sorted, including the contract being signed. He was now just waiting for Big Bill to set the venue for this.

WWE's huge mistake with John Cena revealed - Watch Here!

This has now been made official by AEW for next weekend at All Out. Kingston is set to make his in-ring return after more than a year against the former WWE Superstar.

Ad
"#AEWAllOut LIVE on PPV, 3pm ET/Noon PT Saturday 9/20 Eddie Kingston vs @TheCaZXL Big Bill has been on a winning streak + wants to prove he belongs on the Big stage! After being out for over one year, Kingston has answered Bill’s challenge! Eddie will return Saturday at All Out!"

This is one of the many blockbuster matches set for next weekend's pay-per-view. With there being a week till the show, it remains to be seen if the two come face-to-face before their bout, and possibly set the stage for this.

About the author
Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Twitter icon

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Know More

Paul Heyman's downfall need to be studied - Check!

Quick Links

Edited by Enzo Curabo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications