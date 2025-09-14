BREAKING: AEW confirms 24-time champion is returning at All Out 2025

AEW has just made an official announcement regarding a popular star's return to the company. This long-awaited moment is set to take place next weekend at All Out: Toronto.Eddie Kingston has been out of action since May 2024 after he sustained a severe leg injury during his match with Gabe Kidd at NJPW STRONG Resurgence for the Strong Openweight Championship. This was just one of the many belts that Kingston has held in his career, including some from ROH and AEW. He has not been seen in any capacity since then, as he has been working on his recuperation.There was no mention of The Mad King until last week, when Big Bill brought him up during his promo on AEW Collision. He wished to call out Kingston as they were both New Yorkers, and he wished to face him in the ring. This was a surprising move given that the two do not have any recent history.Eddie Kingston has already responded to this challenge. He claimed that he had gotten off a phone call, and all the logistics for the match have now been sorted, including the contract being signed. He was now just waiting for Big Bill to set the venue for this.This has now been made official by AEW for next weekend at All Out. Kingston is set to make his in-ring return after more than a year against the former WWE Superstar.&quot;#AEWAllOut LIVE on PPV, 3pm ET/Noon PT Saturday 9/20 Eddie Kingston vs @TheCaZXL Big Bill has been on a winning streak + wants to prove he belongs on the Big stage! After being out for over one year, Kingston has answered Bill’s challenge! Eddie will return Saturday at All Out!&quot;This is one of the many blockbuster matches set for next weekend's pay-per-view. With there being a week till the show, it remains to be seen if the two come face-to-face before their bout, and possibly set the stage for this.