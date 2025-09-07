Huge pitch made for Eddie Kingston's AEW return by former WWE star

A former WWE star pitched Eddie Kingston's highly anticipated return during the most recent episode of Collision. The Mad King has been out of action due to injury for over a year.The return of Eddie Kingston has been teased by former WWE star Big Bill (fka Big Cass). Kingston has been away ever since sustaining an injury at the NJPW Strong Resurgence event in May last year. Fans have been eagerly anticipating The Mad King's return for the past few months.During the latest episode of Collision, Big Bill cut a backstage promo where he called out Kingston during his absence. Big Bill talked about how he and Kingston are both from New York City, but he hasn't heard from him in a long time. The ex-WWE star said the following in his backstage promo:&quot;I come from a place where real tough guys are made, New York City. And there's another guy here in AEW from New York City who claims to be a tough guy; he loves to run his mouth. But I haven't heard from him in a long time, I haven't seen him in a long time. Hell, I don't even know where he's at. So, I am officially calling you out, Eddie Kingston.&quot;Eddie Kingston's last AEW match happened to be at the Dynasty 2024 pay-per-view, where he teamed with Adam Copeland and Mark Briscoe for a trios match against the House of Black in a losing cause. The match he last competed in was against Gabe Kidd in a no-ropes last-man-standing match at NJPW Strong Resurgence 2024.The Mad King failed to capture the win against Gabe Kidd, and he also got injured during that match. Now, Big Bill has officially called him out, and it will be interesting to see if Kingston addresses the challenge by the former WWE star.Please credit 'AEW on X' and h/t 'Sportskeeda Wrestling' for the above transcription.