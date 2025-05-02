BREAKING: AEW makes blockbuster announcement; Tony Khan issues statement

AEW recently emerged from an exciting period that included several TV specials and pay-per-view events. With the 300th episode of Dynamite and 100th edition of Collision on the horizon, as well as the seventh annual Double Or Nothing, Tony Khan has just made another big announcement that is sure to pop the AEW fanbase and roster.

Ad

TK has taken All Elite Wrestling to The City of Brotherly Love a half-dozen times, hosting a PPV as well as episodes of Dynamite, and Collision at the Liacouras Center. Now AEW and ROH are headed to a legendary venue: the former ECW Arena. It was revealed today that Khan will run seven upcoming events at 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

AEW will debut at the legendary venue on August 27 for Dynamite. Collision will then air live on August 30. The 2300 Arena will host Dynamite on September 3, and ROH's 22nd Death Before Dishonor PPV that Friday, September 5. Collision will air live the next night, and the final Dynamite of the residency will air September 10, followed by a Collision taping on Thursday, September 11 to air that Saturday.

Ad

Trending

Khan spoke to The Philadelphia Inquirer and said he's excited to return to the 2300 Arena as a promoter. He added that he cares a lot about the history of the venue.

"I’ve always wanted to bring AEW to the 2300 Arena. It’s one of the most iconic venues in pro wrestling. I went there when I was 13 years old, and I haven’t been back since. It’s not the biggest venue, and I think there would be massive demand if we only did one night or even two nights. So, I think having several nights expanding our calendar at the 2300 Arena and running multiple shows there is the right way to go. There’s a lot of great memories and moments there. There were also some really exciting stories and rivalries — Raven and Tommy Dreamer is one example. I’m very excited that we’re going to be able to do these shows at the 2300 Arena. I really care a lot about these milestones and it’s going to be really fun for me to come back to the building," Tony Khan said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

AEW last ran Philadelphia in April for its second annual Dynasty PPV. The last Dynamite in Philly was on October 25, 2023, and Collision last ran from the historic city on November 2, 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Marc Middleton Marc Middleton is a writer from North Carolina, USA. He is currently in his first year at Sportskeeda as a contributor to the WWE section.



Marc began roaming the online world of wrestling in 1997, and has worked in the IWC since 1998-1999. He spent most of the past 15 years working for the biggest independently owned sports entertainment websites.



Marc enjoys free timing in his free time. He lives with the most beautiful girl in the world, and they plan to never have kids, but they are blessed enough to have the best dog in the world who just had his 15th birthday. Know More