A major title match on AEW Collision ended abruptly due to interference. The amazing encounter was very close to ending in a time-limit draw before being stopped by the match official.

Ad

On the most recent episode of AEW Collision, Adam Cole challenged Daniel Garcia for the TNT Championship. The match was confirmed after Garcia teamed up with FTR against Undisputed Kingdom in a trios match on Dynamite last Wednesday. The contest was intriguing as Cole attempted to secure his first singles title in the Tony Khan-led promotion.

The TNT Title match between Cole and Garcia was a hard-hitting, back-and-forth encounter. In the final five minutes of the bout, Shane Taylor Promotions interfered and attacked The Panama City Playboy, forcing the official to stop the contest.

Ad

Trending

You can view a clip of the angle below.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Shane Taylor Promotion attacked Adam Cole and Daniel Garcia. With the match ending in no contest, Garcia retained his TNT Championship. Therefore, The Panama City Playboy's wait for his first singles title win in All Elite Wrestling continues.

The TNT Title match's unexpected ending on Collision has opened the room for a rematch between Cole and Garcia.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback