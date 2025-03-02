  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW Collision
  • BREAKING: AEW official FORCED to abruptly end major title match on Collision

BREAKING: AEW official FORCED to abruptly end major title match on Collision

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Mar 02, 2025 04:36 GMT
AEW
AEW Collision airs on Saturdays (Image source: AEW on X and allelitewrestling.com)

A major title match on AEW Collision ended abruptly due to interference. The amazing encounter was very close to ending in a time-limit draw before being stopped by the match official.

Ad

On the most recent episode of AEW Collision, Adam Cole challenged Daniel Garcia for the TNT Championship. The match was confirmed after Garcia teamed up with FTR against Undisputed Kingdom in a trios match on Dynamite last Wednesday. The contest was intriguing as Cole attempted to secure his first singles title in the Tony Khan-led promotion.

The TNT Title match between Cole and Garcia was a hard-hitting, back-and-forth encounter. In the final five minutes of the bout, Shane Taylor Promotions interfered and attacked The Panama City Playboy, forcing the official to stop the contest.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

You can view a clip of the angle below.

Ad

Shane Taylor Promotion attacked Adam Cole and Daniel Garcia. With the match ending in no contest, Garcia retained his TNT Championship. Therefore, The Panama City Playboy's wait for his first singles title win in All Elite Wrestling continues.

The TNT Title match's unexpected ending on Collision has opened the room for a rematch between Cole and Garcia.

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी