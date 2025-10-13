BREAKING: AEW star wins World Heavyweight Championship

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Oct 13, 2025 11:26 GMT
AEW
AEW star wins world title (Source-X and allelitewrestling.com)

A top AEW star became the World Heavyweight Champion at a recent event outside Tony Khan's promotion. The star surprisingly defeated a popular star to capture the World title.

The AEW star, Konosuke Takeshita captured a World Heavyweight title outside the company. While Takeshita is signed with All Elite Wrestling, he is also under contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling. Earlier this year, The Alpha won the prestigious G1 Climax tournament, which guaranteed him an IWGP World title opportunity as well.

At the recent NJPW King of Pro Wrestling 2025 event, Konosuke Takeshita challenged Zack Sabre Jr. for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. Following an amazing encounter, Takeshita managed to capture the IWGP World title for the first time in his career. The Alpha also got a little bit emotional after the major title win.

Speaking of his run in All Elite Wrestling, Konosuke Takeshita is a former International Champion in the company. He has also been a part of the Don Callis Family for more than two years now. At WrestleDream 2025 this Saturday, Takeshita will team up with Kazuchika Okada to challenge Brodido for the World Tag Team titles.

AEW star recently opened up on his future wrestling plans

After the AEW star, Konosuke Takeshita won the G1 Climax 2025 tournament earlier this year in NJPW, he described it as the most important trophy in pro wrestling. During a press conference after his win, Takeshita also revealed that he plans to wrestle across different countries in the near future:

“First, I'm thinking about next year's G1, and how can I [sic] win. In winning the G1, I've gotten the single most important trophy in pro wrestling. Tomorrow, I'll go to England to wrestle in AEW, and then to America, Mexico, Canada, of course Japan, and I'll keep fighting across all those countries for the next year,” said Konosuke.

Meanwhile, Takeshita is set for a World Tag title match at WrestleDream this Saturday. It remains to be seen if he manages to capture another title.

