  BREAKING: AEW Stars Suddenly Crowned New Champions

BREAKING: AEW Stars Suddenly Crowned New Champions

By N.S Walia
Published Aug 30, 2025 01:08 GMT
AEW has been a top wrestling promotion since 2019 (Image via AEW
AEW has been a top wrestling promotion since 2019 (Image via AEW's X)

AEW has been attempting to take the wrestling world by storm. The Jacksonville-based promotion made a surprising move with the crowning of new champions at a major event.

The company's sister promotion, Ring of Honor's pay-per-view event, Death Before Dishonor, took place on August 30 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It was the same venue that hosted this week's edition of AEW Dynamite. One of the top bouts scheduled for the show was for the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship. Sammy Guevara and Von Erichs put the titles on the line against Shane Taylor Promotions faction, i.e, Shawn Dean, Carlie Bravo, and Shane Taylor.

The match was a captivating showdown between the two formidable sides in the high-stakes bout. As the final moments approached, Sammy Guevara was subjected to a combination of moves by The Shane Taylor Promotions, with Dean covering him for the pinfall to win the tag team titles for his faction.

Tony Khan replaced an AEW star who was supposed to compete at ROH Death Before Dishonor

The ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship was originally held by The Von Erichs and veteran star Dustin Rhodes. However, he suffered major injuries and had to undergo double knee replacement surgery, following his loss to Kyle Fletcher in a match for the TNT title on Collision a few weeks ago.

With Rhodes no longer cleared to compete, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan had replaced him with his tag team partner, Sammy Guevara, to compete at the ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view.

"#ROHDBD Philadelphia 8pm ET/7pm CT http://WATCHROH.com TOMORROW ROH World Six Man Tag Team Title @sammyguevara / @MarshallVonEric / @RossVonErich vs @shane216taylor / @ShawnDean773 / @CarlieBravo With @dustinrhodes hurt, Sammy will join the Von Erichs vs STP for the belts TOMORROW!"

The Natural is currently on the sidelines and has slowly begun his road to recovery. So it remains to be seen when he would be cleared to make his return to AEW.

N.S Walia

N.S Walia

Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.

Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.

Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball.

Edited by N.S Walia
