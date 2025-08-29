AEW President Tony Khan officially replaces Dustin Rhodes after injury

AEW star Dustin Rhodes was recently sidelined from in-ring action and, as a result, was replaced in a major championship match. He was a double champion in ROH. The Sons of Texas had a great run, but at Death Before Dishonor, Sammy Guevara will defend the ROH World Tag Team Championship with a different partner. Also, The Natural might not defend another title.Dustin Rhodes also held the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship with The Von Erichs. Unfortunately, he had to undergo knee surgery last week due to an injury. His match against Kyle Fletcher on Collision was quite violent. His return schedule remains unknown, and it appears that AEW President Tony Khan has decided to hand the title to someone else.Tony recently took to X and announced that Sammy Guevara will replace The Natural and team up with The Von Erichs to defend the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship against Shane Taylor Promotion at the Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view.&quot;#ROHDBD Philadelphia 8pm ET/7pm CT http://WATCHROH.com TOMORROW ROH World Six Man Tag Team Title @sammyguevara / @MarshallVonEric / @RossVonErich vs @shane216taylor / @ShawnDean773 / @CarlieBravo With @dustinrhodes hurt, Sammy will join the Von Erichs vs STP for the belts TOMORROW!&quot;Check out the announcement below:Dustin Rhodes talks about his struggleThe former TNT Champion, who is 56 years old, still wrestles classic bouts whenever he steps into the squared circle.Dustin Rhodes recently took to X and wrote that, despite struggling due to physical issues, he pushes through because of his love for pro wrestling, but knows that retirement is near.&quot;My meniscus is non existent in both lol. It's work ethic and love that pushes me through. Its people telling me to retire that pushes me even more! I am still, at 56, one of the greatest professional wrestlers in the world. Age [is] just a number. Sometimes you have to manifest s**t and get it done. I absolutely know my time is nearing the end but NOT YET!&quot; It will be interesting to see when The Natural returns to AEW TV.