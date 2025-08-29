  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW President Tony Khan officially replaces Dustin Rhodes after injury

AEW President Tony Khan officially replaces Dustin Rhodes after injury

By Tejas Pagare
Modified Aug 29, 2025 01:19 GMT
Dustin Rhodes is a former TNT Champion [Image Credits: AEW
Dustin Rhodes is a former TNT Champion [Image Credits: AEW on TV X handle, star's Instagram

AEW star Dustin Rhodes was recently sidelined from in-ring action and, as a result, was replaced in a major championship match. He was a double champion in ROH. The Sons of Texas had a great run, but at Death Before Dishonor, Sammy Guevara will defend the ROH World Tag Team Championship with a different partner. Also, The Natural might not defend another title.

Ad

Dustin Rhodes also held the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship with The Von Erichs. Unfortunately, he had to undergo knee surgery last week due to an injury. His match against Kyle Fletcher on Collision was quite violent. His return schedule remains unknown, and it appears that AEW President Tony Khan has decided to hand the title to someone else.

Tony recently took to X and announced that Sammy Guevara will replace The Natural and team up with The Von Erichs to defend the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship against Shane Taylor Promotion at the Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"#ROHDBD Philadelphia 8pm ET/7pm CT http://WATCHROH.com TOMORROW ROH World Six Man Tag Team Title @sammyguevara / @MarshallVonEric / @RossVonErich vs @shane216taylor / @ShawnDean773 / @CarlieBravo With @dustinrhodes hurt, Sammy will join the Von Erichs vs STP for the belts TOMORROW!"

WWE has given up on Paul Heyman? Here's the story!

Check out the announcement below:

Ad

Dustin Rhodes talks about his struggle

The former TNT Champion, who is 56 years old, still wrestles classic bouts whenever he steps into the squared circle.

Dustin Rhodes recently took to X and wrote that, despite struggling due to physical issues, he pushes through because of his love for pro wrestling, but knows that retirement is near.

"My meniscus is non existent in both lol. It's work ethic and love that pushes me through. Its people telling me to retire that pushes me even more! I am still, at 56, one of the greatest professional wrestlers in the world. Age [is] just a number. Sometimes you have to manifest s**t and get it done. I absolutely know my time is nearing the end but NOT YET!"

It will be interesting to see when The Natural returns to AEW TV.

About the author
Tejas Pagare

Tejas Pagare

Twitter icon

Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.

Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.

His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.

In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things.

Know More

Why Brock Lesnar is in deep trouble - Check Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications