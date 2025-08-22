3-time WWE IC Champion finally undergoes surgery; no timeline on return

A former WWE champion currently employed in AEW has undergone a successful surgical procedure for his knees. It is unclear when the star in question, Dustin Rhodes, will be able to return to active competition.The Natural got his first taste of singles gold in AEW at All In: Texas last month, where he won an intense four-way match for the vacant TNT Title. Dustin mounted his first defense of the championship against Lee Moriarty, but unfortunately succumbed to his second challenger, Kyle Fletcher, who unseated Rhodes after defeating him in a brutal Chicago Street Fight on Collision at the end of July.After their match, The Protostar viciously assaulted Dustin with a steel chair, shortly after which the veteran revealed he would have to get replacement surgery for both of his knees. Earlier this month, Rhodes announced he would go under the knife on August 21. Now, the former WWE Intercontinental Champion has taken to X/Twitter to share an update on his health seemingly following on the heels of his procedure, sharing clips of himself trying to raise one of his knees.&quot;LFG [fire emojis] Holy s***!!!&quot; Rhodes captioned his post.Check out Dustin's tweet HERE.Considering it could take anywhere from a few weeks to a year to recover from knee replacement surgeries, Dustin probably won't be back in the ring for a while.WWE legend Dustin Rhodes on his post-surgery goalsDustin Rhodes is known for regularly interacting with his supporters on social media. When a fan on X/Twitter recently asked The Artist Formerly Known As Goldust if he planned to retire after his surgical procedure this month, the WWE and AEW legend responded by asserting that he would return to action after completing his recovery.&quot;Nope! Its b***s to the walls once ready. Can't keep the eldest Rhodes down. Looking forward to filming my recovery with @coachjimmyhouse! First month will be the worst. Im here for it, because the last of his kind still got plenty to prove to myself and YALL,&quot; wrote Dustin.Check out Dustin's tweet HERE.Rhodes signed a new, multi-year deal with AEW at the end of last year.