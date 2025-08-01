Dustin Rhodes and Kyle Fletcher achieve incredible accolade following AEW Collision

Dustin Rhodes and Kyle Fletcher tore the house down last night on AEW Collision when they clashed in a street fight for the AEW TNT Championship. Sometime after the bout, the duo achieved an incredible feat.The Chicago Street Fight between The Natural and The Protostar was a spectacle, to say the least. Thumbtacks, tables, chairs, and even a screwdriver were used as weapons in the bout that has taken its place among the most gruesome matches ever witnessed on AEW TV. The end of the match saw Fletcher pick up the win and become the new TNT Champion with an assist from Don Callis after targeting Rhodes' injured knee. He ended Rhodes' relatively short 20-day title reign. The Protostar later sent a message on social media, gloating about his win.Following the bout, news broke that Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter rated the match a full five stars, which is a huge accolade in pro-wrestling.Kyle Fletcher aims to become the greatest AEW TNT ChampionAfter his TNT Title win on Collision, Kyle Fletcher was seen backstage reveling in his victory. He then told the cameras that he intends to become the greatest TNT Champion ever.&quot;Now, when you say my full name, it is the TNT Champion, The Protostar, Kyle Fletcher. And like Don said, I don't just plan on being a great TNT Champion, I'm going to hold this for as long as I please. I will be the greatest TNT Champion this world has ever seen, the greatest champion this company has ever seen, the world has ever seen, because that is my destiny,&quot; said Fletcher.Since Dustin Rhodes came out with an injury from their match, it can be assumed that Fletcher will have a fresh challenger for his TNT Title. However, the seriousness of Rhodes' injury is a matter of speculation, and it remains to be seen who Fletcher's next challenger will be.