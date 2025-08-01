  • home icon
Newly-crowned champion sends a four-word message following major title change on AEW Collision

By N.S Walia
Published Aug 01, 2025 08:44 GMT
AEW Collision is All Elite Wrestling
AEW Collision is All Elite Wrestling's television program (Image via AEW's official website)

A remarkable moment created at AEW All In: Texas came to its demise on the recent edition of Collision. The show saw a shocking title change, following which the new champion sent out a message.

On this week's edition of AEW Collision, Dustin Rhodes put his TNT Championship on the line against Kyle Fletcher in a Chicago Street Fight. The Protostar was originally scheduled for a singles title match at All In 2025. However, Adam Cole's injury led to the match becoming a four-way and Rhodes picking up a remarkable win.

This match was a sight of hard-hitting action and a spectacular in-ring showdown. Both Dustin Rhodes and Kyle Fletcher used foreign weapons. Moreover, fans also witnessed Fletcher falling on a stack of thumbtacks, which left them in shock.

Despite that, Fletcher got assistance from Don Callis, who gave him the screwdriver that he used to hit Rhodes. He targeted Rhodes' injured knee and hit his finisher to pick up a shocking win and become the new TNT Champion, ending The Natural's title reign relatively quickly. Following his huge win, the Don Callis member took to his X/Twitter to gloat about his victory.

"ALWAYS DESTINED FOR GREATNESS #ANDNEW."
Kyle Fletcher aims to become a top champion in AEW

Following his shocking win, cameras caught up with Kyle Fletcher backstage. He claimed to become one of the greatest champions in AEW and hold the title as long as he wanted.

"Now, when you say my full name, it is the TNT Champion, The Protostar, Kyle Fletcher. And like Don said, I don't just plan on being a great TNT Champion, I'm going to hold this for as long as I please. I will be the greatest TNT Champion this world has ever seen, the greatest champion this company has ever seen, the world has ever seen, because that is my destiny," said Fletcher.

With Dustin Rhodes losing the TNT Title in his very first defense, it remains to be seen if he will get another shot against Kyle Fletcher.

N.S Walia

N.S Walia

Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.

Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.

Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball.

Know More

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
