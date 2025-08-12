  • home icon
  AEW star Dustin Rhodes makes a huge announcement on his future after serious injury

AEW star Dustin Rhodes makes a huge announcement on his future after serious injury

By Anurag Mukherjee
Published Aug 12, 2025 02:51 GMT
Former AEW TNT Champion Dustin Rhodes [Image Credits: Rhodes
Former AEW TNT Champion Dustin Rhodes

AEW and WWE veteran Dustin Rhodes is set to undergo a major surgery soon. The former Goldust has now shared his plans for after the procedure.

Dustin Rhodes' late career renaissance in All Elite Wrestling culminated in him winning his first singles title in the company at its biggest show of the year, All In : Texas, where he emerged victorious in a four-way match over the vacant TNT Championship. The Natural mounted his first defense of the belt soon after against Lee Moriarty.

Unfortunately, the veteran's brief reign came to an end on the July 31 edition of AEW Collision, where he lost the TNT Title to Kyle Fletcher in a brutal Chicago Street Fight. Towards the end of the bout and afterwards, Dustin had his knee annihilated by The Protostar. Some time later, Rhodes revealed that he would be going under the knife for double knee replacement later this month.

When a fan on X/Twitter asked the 56-year-old if he would be stepping back from action after his surgery, Dustin Rhodes emphatically declared that he would be returning to the squared circle after his recovery. Despite anticipating a difficult first month of rehabilitation, the legend voiced his determination to return and continue to showcase his mettle.

"Nope! Its b***s to the walls once ready. Can't keep the eldest Rhodes down. Looking forward to filming my recovery with @coachjimmyhouse! First month will be the worst. Im here for it, because the last of his kind still got plenty to prove to myself and YALL," wrote Dustin.
Check out Dustin Rhodes' tweet HERE.

It remains to be seen when Rhodes will be back on AEW programming.

AEW's Dustin Rhodes on Karrion Kross' WWE release

Wrestling fans were quite shocked recently when news broke that WWE had elected to not renew their contracts with Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux despite their remarkable upsurge in popularity as of late, not to mention their consistent and solid character work on television. Responding to discussions regarding why The Herald of Doomsday was let go despite his brand loyalty, AEW's Dustin Rhodes pointed out that WWE was no longer the only major promotion in the US, and suggested that released names like Kross would likely find worthwhile opportunities elsewhere as well.

"Where there's a will, there's a way. Honestly, always.... and I mean ALWAYS, when one door kicks u in the a**, another one opens. They are NOT the only game in town. I have been blessed, then blessed some more on my tenure there. Proud of what I created with 'an' opportunity. But...... My heart and love for this wonderful sport, belongs to @AEW. It really all depends on these things: hardwork, checking ur ego, evolving, and WANTING IT MORE THAN ANYBODY ELSE!" he wrote.
It remains to be seen what lies next for Kross and Scarlett in the pro-wrestling industry.

