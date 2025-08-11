  • home icon
  • AEW
  • "They are NOT the only game in town" - Dustin Rhodes takes a huge shot at WWE

"They are NOT the only game in town" - Dustin Rhodes takes a huge shot at WWE

By Tejas Pagare
Published Aug 11, 2025 03:29 GMT
Dustin Rhodes is a former TNT Champion [Image Credit: star
Dustin Rhodes is a former TNT Champion [Image Credit: Rhodes on X]

AEW star Dustin Rhodes took a major jab at WWE amidst the ongoing changes in the company. The Natural wasn't featured much on TV during his last stint in the global sports entertainment juggernaut. However, AEW has allowed him to finish his career on his terms.

Ad

Recently, fans were shocked to learn about Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux's exit as they were over with the crowd. The former NXT Champion has been popular among fans despite not being given many opportunities. Unfortunately, the two parties couldn't agree on a new contract, and the couple are free agents as of August 10. They were moved to the alumni section and confirmed that they were open for booking from other promotions.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans have been talking about why Karrion's WWE run didn't work despite him being a 'good soldier.' Dustin Rhodes took to X/Twitter and noted that WWE isn't the only promotion right now. He claimed that AEW also provides an opportunity for those who are fond of the business.

"Where there's a will, there's a way. Honestly, always.... and I mean ALWAYS, when one door kicks u in the a**, another one opens. They are NOT the only game in town. I have been blessed, then blessed some more on my tenure there. Proud of what I created with 'an' opportunity. But...... My heart and love for this wonderful sport, belongs to @AEW. It really all depends on these things: hardwork, checking ur ego, evolving, and WANTING IT MORE THAN ANYBODY ELSE!" he wrote.
Ad

WWE punished Cody for being too popular? Check now!

Ad

Dustin Rhodes talks about his future

Dustin lost his TNT Championship to Kyle Fletcher a few days ago, which he had won at All In: Texas. The match was brutal, and he was written off TV for some time.

It turns out The Natural was injured and needed surgery. While describing his pain, he said that retirement is near.

"I am still, at 56, one of the greatest professional wrestlers in the world. Age [i]s just a number. Sometimes you have to manifest sh*t and get it done. I absolutely know my time is nearing the end but NOT YET! Gotta get the world title as that should be every pro wrestlers goal," he wrote.
Ad

It will be interesting to see when Dustin Rhodes makes his comeback to the ring.

About the author
Tejas Pagare

Tejas Pagare

Twitter icon

Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.

Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.

His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.

In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things.

Know More

Is Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Check all the details!

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications