"They are NOT the only game in town" - Dustin Rhodes takes a huge shot at WWE

AEW star Dustin Rhodes took a major jab at WWE amidst the ongoing changes in the company. The Natural wasn't featured much on TV during his last stint in the global sports entertainment juggernaut. However, AEW has allowed him to finish his career on his terms.Recently, fans were shocked to learn about Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux's exit as they were over with the crowd. The former NXT Champion has been popular among fans despite not being given many opportunities. Unfortunately, the two parties couldn't agree on a new contract, and the couple are free agents as of August 10. They were moved to the alumni section and confirmed that they were open for booking from other promotions.Fans have been talking about why Karrion's WWE run didn't work despite him being a 'good soldier.' Dustin Rhodes took to X/Twitter and noted that WWE isn't the only promotion right now. He claimed that AEW also provides an opportunity for those who are fond of the business.&quot;Where there's a will, there's a way. Honestly, always.... and I mean ALWAYS, when one door kicks u in the a**, another one opens. They are NOT the only game in town. I have been blessed, then blessed some more on my tenure there. Proud of what I created with 'an' opportunity. But...... My heart and love for this wonderful sport, belongs to @AEW. It really all depends on these things: hardwork, checking ur ego, evolving, and WANTING IT MORE THAN ANYBODY ELSE!&quot; he wrote.Dustin Rhodes @dustinrhodesLINKWhere there's a will, there's a way. Honestly, always.... and I mean ALWAYS, when one door kicks u in the ass, another one opens. They are NOT the only game in town. I have been blessed, then blessed some more on my tenure there. Proud of what I created with&quot;an&quot; opportunity.Dustin Rhodes talks about his futureDustin lost his TNT Championship to Kyle Fletcher a few days ago, which he had won at All In: Texas. The match was brutal, and he was written off TV for some time.It turns out The Natural was injured and needed surgery. While describing his pain, he said that retirement is near.&quot;I am still, at 56, one of the greatest professional wrestlers in the world. Age [i]s just a number. Sometimes you have to manifest sh*t and get it done. I absolutely know my time is nearing the end but NOT YET! Gotta get the world title as that should be every pro wrestlers goal,&quot; he wrote.It will be interesting to see when Dustin Rhodes makes his comeback to the ring.