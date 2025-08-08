  • home icon
"I absolutely know my time is nearing the end" - 13-time WWE champion issues major statement after devastating injury in AEW

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Aug 08, 2025 00:58 GMT
A former AEW and WWE champion will be sidelined for a while
A former AEW and WWE champion will be sidelined for a while [Image Credit: Dustin Rhodes' X profile, AEW's website (allelitewrestling.com)]

A former WWE legend and multi-time champion who was recently unseated as AEW TNT Champion is set to go under the knife soon. The star in question, Dustin Rhodes, has now shared an update on his health and shed light on his motivations for coming back as he prepares for surgery.

The Natural scored his first singles title in All Elite Wrestling at All In: Texas, where he won a four-way match also featuring his tag partner Sammy Guevara, Daniel Garcia, and Kyle Fletcher to secure the vacant TNT Championship. The veteran was able to mount only one successful defense of the belt against Lee Moriarty, as last week, Rhodes ended up getting dethroned by The Protostar on AEW Collision.

After repeatedly attacking Dustin's knee with a screwdriver towards the end of their Chicago Street Fight, Fletcher annihilated the former Goldust with a steel chair after the bout, forcing medical personnel to stretcher him out. Afterwards, Rhodes revealed that he was set to undergo double knee surgery later this month.

also-read-trending Trending

While on the mend, the legend responded to a fan on X/Twitter to share a health update, disclosing that he had no meniscus left in either of his knees. However, he vowed to soldier on, recover, and even pursue the AEW World Title before retiring; however, he also suggested that retirement may not be far away for him.

"My meniscus is non existent in both lol. It's work ethic and love that pushes me through. Its people telling me to retire that pushes me even more! I am still, at 56, one of the greatest professional wrestlers in the world. Age [is] just a number. Sometimes you have to manifest shit and get it done. I absolutely know my time is nearing the end but NOT YET! Gotta get the world title as that should be every pro wrestlers goal," wrote Dustin.
Check out Dustin Rhodes' tweet below:

Sportskeeda Wrestling joins the rest of the world in wishing Dustin Rhodes a safe and speedy recovery.

Match results for AEW Collision last week

AEW concluded its post-All In residency in Chicago's Aragon Ballroom with last week's special Thursday-night edition of Collision. The episode presented an action-packed card comprising seven matches, the results of which have been listed below:

  • Bandido and Brody King defeated The Gates of Agony [AEW World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament Quarterfinal Match]
  • Kris Statlander defeated Lena Kross
  • Thekla defeated Willow Nightingale
  • FTR defeated Juice Robinson and Austin Gunn [World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament Semifinal Match
  • Max Caster vs Rush [time limit draw]
  • Sky Flight defeated Shane Taylor Promotions
  • Kyle Fletcher defeated Dustin Rhodes (c) [TNT Championship Match]

AEW Collision will return to its usual Saturday slot this weekend.

