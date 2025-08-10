  • home icon
  40-year-old former Champion's WWE contract has officially expired - reports 

40-year-old former Champion's WWE contract has officially expired - reports 

By Phillipa Marie
Published Aug 10, 2025 14:40 GMT
This was always coming (Image via WWE.com)
This was always coming (Image via WWE.com)

It has been an interesting story to follow over the past few weeks, both on and off-screen on WWE TV, but now Karrion Kross and his wife Scarlett's contracts have officially expired.

Kross and Scarlett were not backstage at RAW this past week. The duo have been moved to the alumni section of the company's website, and have now seemingly allowed their deals to expire. Sean Ross Sapp, of Fightful, recently shared the following update on the situation.

This past week, there was speculation that the couple had been offered a new deal, but it seems that this has yet to be accepted.

Scarlett and her husband, Karrion, returned to the company as a package deal just over three years ago and believed that Triple H would be able to do better things with their characters after taking over at the helm.

Karrion Kross has been pushed by the WWE Universe in recent months

Karrion Kross has become an "internet darling" over the past few months, which has allowed him to become one of the company's biggest merchandise sellers. Fans have chosen to get behind him and the story he has been trying to tell, which is why WWE has booked him on two premium live events in recent months.

Kross lost to Sami Zayn at both Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia and SummerSlam last weekend, which could now have been his final WWE match. There was a hope that something would come of this exposure for Kross, but Zayn seemed to signal that their feud was now over following The Biggest Party of The Summer, which left Kross needing a new direction.

As noted, he wasn't backstage for this past week's episode of RAW, which could mean a number of things, but it does come as a shock that his contract has been allowed to expire.

Phillipa Marie

Edited by Phillipa Marie
