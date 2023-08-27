BREAKING: Another title changes hands at AEW All In!

AEW All In is already delivering on its promise of delivering a number of surprises as two title changes have already taken place — and that's just during the pre-show.

The Zero Hour pre-show kicked off with MJF and Adam Cole winning the Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championships. 24-year-old star HOOK saw this example and followed suit by reclaiming his FTW Championship just a few moments later.

The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil defeated Jack Perry in a rather short, albeit very entertaining no-rules match. This seemingly brings their intense rivalry to a close, but only time will tell if that is truly the case.

With two title changes already in the books for AEW All In, the pre-show did an effective job of creating an extra layer of intrigue for an already enticing event. The Wembley Stadium crowd is roaring and creating an electric atmosphere as the main card gets under way.