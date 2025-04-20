BREAKING: Former AEW talent debuts at WWE WrestleMania 41

A former AEW performer made his unexpected WWE debut during WrestleMania 41 following a major match on the show. The debut took place after a major announcement made by the Stamford-based promotion earlier.
The former AEW talent, El Hijo Del Vikingo, made his WWE debut at WrestleMania 41. The 27-year-old star wrestled multiple matches in All Elite Wrestling in 2023 and 2024. He is currently signed with the Mexican promotion, Lucha Libre AAA. Ahead of 'Mania, it was announced that the Stamford-based promotion has acquired AAA.
After the announcement of the acquisition, El Hijo Del Vikingo was seen sitting in the crowd at WrestleMania 41 as well. El Grande Americano defeated former AEW star Rey Fenix on Night One of the Show of Shows. Following the contest, Vikingo showed up inside the ring to check on his friend, Fenix, making his official WWE debut.
Vikingo wrestled his last AEW match on Rampage in January last year. He is not expected to return to Tony Khan's promotion after the deal between AAA and the Stamford-based promotion.
Hereafter, fans could expect El Hijo Del Vikingo to make his in-ring debut in WWE sooner rather than later after showing up at 'Mania 41.