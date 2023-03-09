Former WWE announcer heaps praise on El Hijo del Vikingo for top wrestling award (Exclusive)

Former WWE announcer Hugo Savinovich recently spoke about Lucha Libre breakout star El Hijo del Vikingo.

The 25-year-old rookie took the wrestling world by storm when he emerged in Lucha Libre AAA with a death-defying, high-paced style of working. At the TripleMania Regia II event in December 2021, Vikingo defeated Samuray Del Sol, Jay Lethal, Bobby Fish, and Bandido in a fatal five-way match to win the vacant AAA Mega Championship.

On this week's episode of UnSKripted podcast, Hugo nominated the Lucha Libre star for the best International Superstar of the year.

The former WWE employee mentioned that Vikingo has a tremendous work ethic and has made an impact very early on in his career. He detailed that even after an injury, the youngster came back stronger and has been the champion for over 450 days.

"Way back when he [Vikingo] was not a big star and a big champion, this kid was so incredible. Even after his injury, he came right back, not with 'I'm gonna protect myself' but with more deadly moves," said Hugo. [From 33:40 to 33:52]

Michael Morales also picked El Hijo del Vikingo

During the same interview, Lucha Lubre Online VP Michael Morales Torres also spoke highly of the young talent.

Morales detailed that several companies were trying to showcase El Hijo del Vikingo, making him a huge box-office attraction. He pointed out that the young star was incredibly athletic and could pull off spots like no one else.

"El Hijo del Vikingo. There is no freaking way that any human in the world can top what this guy is actually doing in the ring. Like there's no physics that can explain what the heck this guy is doing. And the way every single company wants him right now. He is too hot. He is a special attraction," said Michael Morales. [From 32:25 to 32:50]

