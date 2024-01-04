BREAKING: Former WWE star Dolph Ziggler surprisingly debuts for major company

At Wrestle Kingdom 18, Nic Nemeth, aka Dolph Ziggler, made his debut for New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

Before the tag team championship match between Hikuleo & El Phantasmo and Bishamon, Nic and his brother Ryan Nemeth made their way out into the arena. The duo were at ringside for the Winners Takes All tag team match for the IWGP World Tag Team Championship and Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship.

Ziggler is a former WWE World Heavyweight Champion. He signed with the Stamford-based company in the early 2000s before being released in September 2023. This marked the end of his 19-year tenure with WWE.

During his time in WWE, Ziggler won the World Heavyweight Championship. He is also a former Intercontinental, United States, and NXT Champion. The 43-year-old also won the tag team championship with Robert Roode and Drew McIntyre and is no stranger to tag team matches.

Interestingly enough, Ryan Nemeth is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling. Hence, there is a possibility of Nic (Ziggler) also appearing in Tony Khan's promotion at some point down the road.

As of right now, the former Dolph Ziggler is scheduled to make his return to in-ring action at the World Wrestling Council on January 6th against Ray González.

