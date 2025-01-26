  • home icon
  • BREAKING: Former WWE star gets into a parking lot brawl during AEW Collision

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Jan 26, 2025 02:39 GMT
Former WWE star's brawl on AEW Collision

A former WWE Superstar got involved in a parking lot brawl with a top AEW star on the most recent episode of Collision. Multiple officials had to intervene to stop the two.

The former WWE star, Big Bill (fka Big Cass) had a parking lot brawl during AEW Collision with former TNT Champion, Powerhouse Hobbs. The brawl was a follow-up to The Learning Tree's backstage attack on Hobbs last Saturday where the group attempted to break his leg in a brutal three-on-one assault

This weekend on Collision, Powerhouse Hobbs called out Bill outside the arena while he was seemingly leaving. The two had an intense brawl for nearly two minutes before they eventually got separated by a number of officials. They had some trash talk at the end of the segment indicating that their rivalry was far from over.

Moreover, Powerhouse Hobbs walked out on one leg during the main event of Collision last Saturday despite the backstage assault by The Learning Tree to secure the win for his team in the 12-man Tag Team Match.

Hence, the feud between Hobbs and Chris Jericho's The Learning Tree continues. It remains to be seen when the 34-year-old will take on Big Bill in a singles match.

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
