BREAKING: Former WWE Superstar shows up in AEW to announce she’s “All Elite”

A certain former WWE Superstar has just made her way to Dynamite tonight to reveal herself as the first big signing for All Elite Wrestling in 2024. The star in question is Deonna Purrazzo.

Purrazzo has made a name for himself in the wrestling industry, having competed for several major promotions, including ROH, STARDOM, WWE for the Mae Young Classic 2018, Lucha Libre AAA, and IMPACT.

Her contract with IMPACT ended in 2023, so she was a free agent heading into the new year. Earlier tonight, some reports surfaced saying she had talks with AEW.

On Dynamite, she interrupted Mariah May after her debut against Queen Aminata. Following her win, May had some words to say as she was happy her debut was triumphant. She then mentioned that the downside was that it happened in New Jersey.

To her surprise, a New Jersey native in The Virtuosa came out to shut her up. The former WWE name then announced she was All-Elite and that she was coming for May and her idol, Toni Storm.

She wanted Mariah to pass on a message to the AEW Women's Champion, but after she denied this, the two had a scuffle in the ring, with Purrazzo coming out on top.

