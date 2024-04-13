BREAKING: Jon Moxley wins world title outside AEW

Jon Moxley has just captured a major world title, making him the first person to achieve an incredible feat in the wrestling industry.

Moz has won the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship after defeating Tetsuya Naito at NJPW Windy City Riot. He is now the first man in history to hold the NJPW, AEW, and WWE world titles.

This match came to be after Jon Moxley challenged the champion to a title match at Sakura Genesis last week, booking a rematch between the two following their incredible encounter at the G1 Climax Tournament back in 2019.

Tonight was of the same caliber as both stars gave their all in their match with one of the most iconic titles in the industry on the line. It took everything from Jon Moxley to become the champion as he had to hit a trifecta of Death Riders to score the three-count.

After the match, he addressed his win and how things would be now that he was at the mountaintop of NJPW. He wished for his mentee Shota Umino to be his next challenger, saying that this would be his final test, but he was blindsided by Ren Narita, teasing a feud between the two.

Mox then made a bold claim that Narita has evolved from being a young boy to a dead man, expressing his intentions of going after him.

