Jon Moxley confirmed for massive World Title match outside AEW

Jon Moxley has been announced for a major World Championship outside of AEW, which is sure to get the fans buzzing. Mox is all set to challenge Tetsuya Naito for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship at NJPW: Windy City Riot.

Apart from his exploits in AEW, Moxley also regularly appears for NJPW, which has a partnership with Tony Khan's promotion. At NJPW: Sakura Genisis, the former AEW Champion showed up to confront Tetsuya Naito following his successful IWGP Heavyweight Title defense against Yota Tsuji.

Expand Tweet

The crowd erupted upon seeing the performers have a face-off. Soon after, the match between them was made official for NJPW: Windy City Riot on April 12. Moxley and Naito have wrestled only once previously, back in 2019 as part of the popular G1 Climax, where the former emerged victorious. However, if the quality of that match is anything to go by, fans could in a treat come April 12th.

Jon Moxley wants to compete more often for CMLL

A few days back, following his tag team matches in CMLL, Jon Moxley expressed his desire to keep competing for the Mexican promotion regularly. Mox added that CMLL fans were some of the loudest he had ever come across and that they were even louder than those in Wembley Stadium and other major arenas.

"That was amazing. That was the loudest building that I've ever wrestled in. I've been in every building from Madison Square Garden to Korakuen Hall to Tokyo Dome to Wembley Stadium but I don't know if I've ever felt truly passionate energy and love of the sport than it did from these people in Mexico tonight so for that, I will come back. I came to Mexico to do a favor for my friend Bryan Danielson. It was always his dream to wrestle here and now I've discovered that there's a goldmine of passion for this sport of professional wrestling here in Mexico City."

Expand Tweet

Jon Moxley's last AEW match came at Revolution 2024, where he and Claudio Castiagnoli defeated FTR via referee stoppage in a grueling back-and-forth battle.

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE

Poll : Do you see Jon Moxley defeating Tetsuya Naito? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion