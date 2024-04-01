Jon Moxley open to returning to major promotion

Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley was recently seen competing in Mexico for CMLL. The BCC member has confirmed that he would love to return to the company in the future.

This past week at the CMLL show in Arena Mexico, Jon Moxley teamed up with Matt Sydal and his fellow Blackpool Combat Club members, Claudio Castagnoli, and Bryan Danielson to take on Blue Panther, Volador Jr., Mistico, and Ultimo Guerrero. The CMLL team won the match after Mistico successfully tapped out Matt Sydal.

Speaking in an interview after his tag match at the CMLL show, Jon Moxley shared that he was overwhelmed by the crowd reaction and revealed that he plans on wrestling more in Arena Mexico and CMLL.

"That was amazing. That was the loudest building that I've ever wrestled in. I've been in every building from Madison Square Garden to Korakuen Hall to Tokyo Dome to Wembley Stadium but I don't know if I've ever felt truly passionate energy and love of the sport than it did from these people in Mexico tonight so for that, I will come back. I came to Mexico to do a favor for my friend Bryan Danielson. It was always his dream to wrestle here and now I've discovered that there's a goldmine of passion for this sport of professional wrestling here in Mexico City." [00:00-0:35]

Expand Tweet

The star concluded the promo by saying that BCC's feud in CMLL was not over.

Jack Perry opens up about his upcoming match against Jon Moxley

AEW star Jack Perry recently made his NJPW debut which shocked the wrestling world. The Scapegoat ambushed Shota Umino after his surprising arrival at Battle in the Valley. He is now set to team up with Ren Narita and face Jon Moxley and Shota Umino at the Sakura Genisis 2024 event.

Jack Perry recently addressed how he never competed against Moxley despite being in the same promotion.

"It's interesting that even though we've worked in the same company, I've never crossed paths in the ring with Jon Moxley. He's pretty much universally respected, somebody that calls himself the Ace of the World, and there's a good case for that. But when it comes to him and Shota ... From personal experience, I used to have a mentor, and there's a lot you can get from that, but at a certain point there are things you can't figure out unless you're on your own. He needs to have the b**ls to step away from the comfort of someone who's been around much longer and can lay the foundations for you. I'm sure he's benefitted a lot from Moxley. Let's see what you've got when it's just you," he said [H/T wrestlinginc.com]

Jack Perry's AEW status is currently up in the air. He has not been seen ever since he seemingly got suspended after the All In PPV due to a backstage altercation with CM Punk. It will be interesting to see how the company brings him back.

Poll : Are you enjoying Jack Perry in NJPW? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion