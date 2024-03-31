"I've never crossed paths in the ring with Jon Moxley," says controversial star

Jon Moxley is one of the most respected wrestlers in the business. A controversial wrestler who's had a tumultuous relationship with AEW and now appears on NJPW programming had something unique to say about Moxley.

Jack Perry grabbed headlines when he made a shock appearance on NJPW earlier this year. Perry came out of the crowd at Battle in the Valley and attacked Shota Umino after his match with Team Filthy.

Perry and Umino will now face each other, but not in singles action. The two will be tag team partners with Ren Narita and Jon Moxley respectively, and the teams will lock horns at The Sakura Genesis on April 6. Recently, Perry spoke about his future opponents, Umino and Moxley, and said that despite being in the same promotion he's never crossed paths with Moxley in the ring. He also said that while it was great for Umino to have a mentor like the Ace of the World, he felt the former should step away from the shadow of the latter, to show the world what he is capable of.

"It's interesting that even though we've worked in the same company, I've never crossed paths in the ring with Jon Moxley. He's pretty much universally respected, somebody that calls himself the Ace of the World, and there's a good case for that. But when it comes to him and Shota ... From personal experience, I used to have a mentor, and there's a lot you can get from that, but at a certain point there are things you can't figure out unless you're on your own. He needs to have the b**ls to step away from the comfort of someone who's been around much longer and can lay the foundations for you. I'm sure he's benefitted a lot from Moxley. Let's see what you've got when it's just you," he said [H/T wrestlinginc.com]

Shota Umino and the former WWE Champion have been in a storyline that began with the members of the Blackpool Combat Club beating the young Umino at NJPW Dominion in 2019, and then taking him in as a protege.

Jon Moxley unveils new look before upcoming match

There has been a lot of hype for the upcoming match at The Sakura Genesis PPV featuring Jon Moxley and Shota Umino pitted against The House of Torture members, Jack Perry and Ren Narita. The Ace of the World has been talking about the bout on social media. A recent video of him sporting his new look was released on X (formerly Twitter) and it created a lot of chatter among fans online.

NJPW and AEW have a partnership, and the two promotions co-host a pay-per-view that features wrestlers from both companies. AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door has been an annual fixture since its inception in 2022.

Jon Moxley looks ready for his tag team bout at The Sakura Genesis PPV, and so does Jack Perry, going by his recent comments.

