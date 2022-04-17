"Go Get Them" - Jon Moxley sends a message to former tag team partner

Jon Moxley sent a message to his former tag team partner Shota Umino. The Blackpool Combat Club member encouraged Umino ahead of the latter's match against Jay White at NJPW Windy City Riot.

The Switchblade hosted an open challenge at the event, which was answered by Shota. This was his first appearance in New Japan since going on a learning excursion.

The lights went low, and Moxley showed up on the big screen. He asked his former protege to go and get Jay White. Shota came out to face the Switchblade with Moxley's Deathrider jacket.

"Go get them Shooter"

You can check out the results for Battle of the Belts Two here.

Shota Umino became Jon Moxley's protege in NJPW

Shota Umino, or as the AEW star calls him, "Shooter" was touted as a great prospect in New Japan Pro Wrestling. He faced the Deathrider at NJPW Dominion in 2019 and was beaten quickly. However, Moxley saw something in the 25-year-old.

Moxley brought a beaten-up Shota with him to the post-match press conference. The former WWE Champion announced that he would take the young Japanese wrestler under his wing.

“I’m gonna need some help around here. I’m gonna need a partner, I’m gonna need a training partner, I’m gonna need a spot on the bench. I’m gonna need someone to drive me home from Roppongi – you can drive? He can drive. This is my new boy right here.” (00:49-01:03)

Jon Moxley and Shooter reuniting was an incredible moment for wrestling fans. They were a pretty popular partnership for New Japan during their time together. Hopefully, we will see more of them as the relationship between AEW and NJPW continues to grow.

What are your thoughts on all of this? Let us know in the comments.

Edited by Pratik Singh