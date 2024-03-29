Jon Moxley shows off new look ahead of major cross-promotional event

AEW star Jon Moxley hasn't been on television in a few weeks, with his last in-ring outing coming at the Revolution pay-per-view early this month. He's not even in the United States right now, but he showed up on social media today sporting a new look.

Jon Moxley and his Blackpool Combat Club members are currently in Mexico City. Mox, Bryan Danielson, and Claudio Castagnoli are set to compete at tomorrow night's CMLL show in Arena Mexico. The three are teaming up with Matt Sydal to take on top lucha stars Mistico, Volador Jr., Blue Panther, and Ultimo Guerrero.

The event is sold out, and The Blackpool Combat Club's involvement has generated tons of excitement. Ahead of the match, Jon Moxley cut a brief promo for CMLL, and fans noticed his freshly-shaven head.

"Jon Moxley has arrived in Mexico City, and I'm in a hell of a mood. I will be in Arena Mexico tomorrow night, and the BCC will bring sweet, sweet violencia!"

The Blackpool Combat Club is set to compete without Wheeler Yuta, who hasn't been medically cleared to wrestle just yet. After the event tomorrow night, Bryan Danielson will make the flight to London, Ontario, for AEW Collision.

Moxley, meanwhile, will head to Japan to compete alongside Shota Umino against Ren Narita and Jack Perry at next Saturday's NJPW Sakura Genesis pay-per-view.

Jon Moxley temporarily replaced in The Blackpool Combat Club amid absence

With Moxley set to depart for Japan directly after the BCC's match in Arena Mexico tomorrow night, he won't be joining Bryan Danielson on this week's AEW Collision. But Tony Khan had a replacement for The Purveyor of Violence queued up.

As announced last night on Dynamite, Katsuyori Shibata will stand in for Mox as the BCC faces The Righteous and Lance Archer this Saturday in London, Ontario.

Shibata is coming off a widely acclaimed match against Will Ospreay at last night's AEW Dynamite. Like his temporary partner, Bryan Danielson, Shibata seems to be checking plenty of dream matches off his bucket list as he takes full advantage of his second chance in wrestling.

