AEW star pulled from main event of sold-out CMLL show

Several AEW stars are heading to Mexico City this Friday to compete for CMLL. The talent sharing is part of All Elite Wrestling's new partnership with the legendary lucha libre promotion. Unfortunately, it appears that Wheeler Yuta has been ruled out of the show's main event.

The Blackpool Combat Club is set to face CMLL stars Mistico, Volador Jr., Blue Panther, and Ultimo Guerrero in front of a sold-out crowd at the historic Arena Mexico. Wheeler Yuta has been recovering from an injury, but as of a few days ago, he was reportedly not expected to be out long-term.

Regardless, Yuta's status has apparently ruled him out of this Friday's show. CMLL took to X today to relay an update on the Blackpool Combat Club member. The announcement noted that Wheeler Yuta has not been cleared to wrestle and will be replaced by Matt Sydal in the match.

Expand Tweet

While this may come as a disappointment to some fans, Sydal is an acclaimed high flyer who should put on a great performance against the agile luchadors in the match.

The Blackpool Combat Club will not compete in AEW's tag team tournament

While Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, and Claudio Castagnoli are getting set to compete against CMLL's top talent this Friday, AEW is running a tournament to determine the new World Tag Team Champions.

The tag titles were vacated following Sting's retirement at AEW Revolution on March 3, and many expected Moxley and Castagnoli to be among the teams competing for the belts.

However, it's been reported that Jon Moxley was scheduled to take time off from the Jacksonville-based promotion, resulting in his absence from the tournament. His tag team partner, Castagnoli, will likewise not enter the contest.

Instead, Moxley will challenge the greatest stars of CMLL this Friday before heading back to Japan, where he will team with his protege, Shota Umino, against Ren Narita and Jack Perry at NJPW Sakura Genesis on April 6.