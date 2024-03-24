Potential update on Blackpool Combat Club member’s AEW return - Reports

A new update on a Blackpool Combat Club member's status following his absence has just been reported. It seems that the hiatus does not seem to be long-term. This would be Wheeler Yuta.

The Blackpool Combat Club member has been out of action for over two months. Despite standing as the ROH Pure Champion, he has ceased defending this due to injuries. The nature of his injury has not yet been disclosed to this day. He was last seen in his match against Eddie Kingston in January for the Continental Crown.

On a recent edition of Fightful Select's Q&A Sessions on their podcast, Sean Ross Sapp addressed Wheeler Yuta's injuries and revealed that AEW has not labeled this as long-term. Yuta is still scheduled to stand alongside the rest of the BCC as they will head to Arena Mexico to face big names in CMLL.

"They didn’t expect him to have a long-term injury or anything like that. He was scheduled and the end of the month for CMLL.” [H/T RSN]

Expand Tweet

How has The Blackpool Combat Club been doing in AEW?

At Revolution pay-per-view, three out of the four members of The Blackpool Combat Club were part of the card.

Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli successfully defeated FTR in a tag team match. Since then, Mox has not been seen on AEW programming, as he was reportedly taking some time off before competing in both Mexico and Japan. He is scheduled for matches in both CMLL and NJPW.

Bryan Danielson was unsuccessful in capturing the Continental Crown Championship at Revolution. Since his loss, he has had some big wins, including one against Katsuyori Shibata last week.

Claudio Castagnoli, on the other hand, has only made one appearance since the pay-per-view, and this was in a singles match against Lance Archer. He was attacked mid-match by Archer and The Righteous, which prompted a save by Bryan and, surprisingly, Shibata.

Expand Tweet

So far, as a whole, the entire BCC has great momentum, and it remains to be seen how things will go for them. But they are booked for several matches either as a unit or individually over the next few weeks, so fans can stay tuned to that.

Poll : Do you like the Blackpool Combat Club's run so far in 2024? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion