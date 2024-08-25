BREAKING: Massive AEW star signs new contract with Tony Khan before All In

A massive AEW star just signed a new contract with Tony Khan's promotion. This happened moments before his match at AEW All In.

Swerve Strickland's rise in the Jacksonville-based company has been astronomical. Since his arrival in the promotion, he was treated like a top star by Tony Khan. It didn't take him long to win the World Tag Team Championship alongside Keith Lee. Shortly after losing the tag title, Swerve moved on to pursue bigger and greater things namely the AEW World Championship.

He spent the better part of the last year in pursuit of the title and finally won it from Samoa Joe a few months ago. Since then, he has established himself as one of the top stars in the industry.

Trending

Swerve has done well to defend his title against all challengers and faces his toughest challenge yet at AEW All In. Strickland is set to defend his title against Bryan Danielson in a Title vs Career Match. Recently, the champ mentioned that he would re-sign with the promotion since he loves working in AEW.

Tonight on the All In Zero Hour, Swerve was shown with Tony Khan, and a contract was placed on the table. The AEW World Champion re-signed with the company and then shook hands with the President indicating that he was going to stay in the promotion for the foreseeable future.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen if Swerve Strickland will be able to retain his AEW World Championship at All In against the American Dragon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Former WWE Head Writer has an issue with Ricochet in AEW. Catch his rant HERE.