BREAKING: New AEW signing officially confirmed

AEW has confirmed the signing of a popular name to the company. Tonight, they revealed that the star's debut is imminent, following recent reports indicating he was on his way to the promotion.

'Speedball' Mike Bailey has been a major attraction in the various promotions where he has competed, including DDT, NJPW, and TNA. His contract with TNA ended on January 1, making him a free agent, and Tony Khan was the frontrunner to sign him. That same month, it was reported that he had signed with the company and could debut at any moment.

Tonight on AEW Collision, a video package featuring his show-stealing highlights was shown before an official announcement appeared on the screen. This mentioned how he was coming. No specific details about his debut were revealed.

Bailey has racked up several great accolades including being a three-time TNA X-Division Champion. He also faced Konosuke Takeshita in a 25-minute match four months ago at MLP Forged in Existence.

The promotion is on a roll in several areas, and they are on their way to AEW Revolution in a few weeks. It remains to be seen whether he'll play a role in the show or if they'll save his debut for the fallout from the pay-per-view.

