Major star has signed with AEW; could debut at any moment - Reports

According to reports, a top star has signed with AEW. New details have now come to light regarding his debut.

"Speedball" Mike Bailey was one of the top stars in TNA Wrestling for the past couple of years. During his tenure in the company, he won the X-Division Championship three times and was even named X-Division Star of the Year twice. Despite his success, it was reported that Bailey's contract with TNA ended on January 1, 2025, and he chose not to re-sign with the promotion. Since then, it was also rumored that he was headed to All Elite Wrestling.

According to recent reports from Fightful Select, Mike Bailey signed a deal with AEW before the new year but he wasn't allowed to debut before January 1. However, he is still expected to debut in Tony Khan's promotion whenever they decide to use him.

Matt Hardy commented on Mike Bailey's future in AEW

"Speedball" Mike Bailey has been one of the most impressive stars on the independent scene. He has already competed against some of the best wrestlers like Will Ospreay and Konosuke Takeshita. Bailey joining All Elite Wrestling will allow him to take his wrestling skills to the next level as well as compete against some industry veterans like Katsuyori Shibata, Chris Jericho, and Kenny Omega.

Speaking on his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the wrestling veteran said that Mike Bailey will be a great fit for All Elite Wrestling and will do great in the promotion.

“I think he’s an ideal fit for AEW, especially with their style and the kind of matches they typically aim to produce on television. He’s going to do great out there. I have nothing but the greatest things to say about Mike Bailey. My time working with him has been a pleasure—he really gets it."

It will be interesting to see when "Speedball" Mike Bailey will get to make his debut in All Elite Wrestling.

