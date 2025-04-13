BREAKING: Security called in during AEW Collision following former WWE stars' shocking actions

AEW Collision saw security being called in to prevent two former WWE stars from causing further havoc on the show. This occurred after they had already been involved in some shocking incidents.

Ad

FTR was challenged to a match by Matt Menard and Angelo Parker earlier in the night. This was after they almost attacked AEW commentator Tony Schiavone. The match started well, with Daniel Garcia in the corner to oversee it.

Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood made quick work of their opponents and secured an easy win. However, before they picked up the win, they were trying to end the career of Matt Menard with their trademark move off the top rope.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, Daniel Garcia stopped them, and they initially retreated. But that was only a ruse to attack a blindsided Garcia. They assaulted him in the same way they took out Matt, and that got out the security.

FTR then began attacking the referees before Adam Cole and The Undisputed Kingdom came out. With them rushing out to the ring, AEW's new heels retreated to the back and put an end to their chaos on the show. With Adam Cole and his faction now involved in this rivalry, it will be interesting to see what will happen next in the near future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sujay Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels. Know More