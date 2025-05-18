BREAKING: Tony Khan issues a statement after AEW Collision ends abruptly

Tony Khan has just made an official statement regarding a sudden blunder on live television. This saw AEW Collision get taken off the air abruptly, with significant time remaining in the show.

Tonight, the promotion aired a taped version of AEW Collision that was filmed this past Wednesday, right after Dynamite. About an hour and thirty minutes into the show, they held a tribute to pro wrestling legend and football Hall of Famer Steve “Mongo” McMichael.

The show's feed was suddenly cut after they went to commercial break, and the movie Black Adam began to air. This occurred for viewers watching on TNT and MAX, as the footage was also cut for the latter.

Tony Khan released a statement on X/Twitter, revealing that they had gone through technical problems. He mentioned that this would soon be available on Max, and fans can catch this at the West Coast airing of the show.

"We’re having technical problems with our studio transmission of Saturday #AEWCollision tonight! I’m sorry for the inconvenience to all of you great fans! We’ll have the complete show up on @StreamOnMax + in its entirety on @TNTdrama West 8pm PT/9pm MT/10pm CT/11pm ET tonight!" Khan wrote.

This was a major blunder on the network's part, as around 30 minutes of the show was cut from television.

