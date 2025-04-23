BREAKING: Tony Khan lifts suspension on trouble-causing AEW stars

AEW President Tony Khan has just lifted the suspension of the AEW stars who caused chaos in the company for the past few weeks. Former AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR were suspended recently for their actions.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler betrayed Cope and viciously decimated the veteran at Dynasty. On the following Dynamite, AEW commentator Tony Schiavone called out the tag team for their actions and even bought up Dax's daughter.

In the next Collision episode, they called out Tony and threatened to piledrive him in the ring. His co-commentator, Nigel McGuinness made the save for him.

Following the actions, it was announced that the former tag team champions were suspended from the Jacksonville-based promotion. Last week on Spring BreakThru Collision, the duo sarcastically apologized to the two commentators.

It seems like they have paid their dues and will be making a return. Tony Khan recently announced that he has lifted suspension from FTR after they had apologized and served their time and the duo will be present on the upcoming edition of Dynamite. Fans are wondering what will be in store for them when the heel duo gets back in the ring.

"TOMORROW, Wed 4/23 New Orleans, LA Live, both East + West coast! 8pm ET/7pm CT/6pm MT/5pm PT. FTR returns at Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite. After apologizing + serving their suspension, @DaxFTR + @CashWheelerFTR return at Dynamite live both West + East coast on TBS + Max TOMORROW!"

Only time will tell who could be the next victim of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler. It will be interesting to see if they get suspended again for their actions once again.

