  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW Dynamite
  • BREAKING: Tony Khan lifts suspension on trouble-causing AEW stars

BREAKING: Tony Khan lifts suspension on trouble-causing AEW stars

By Tejas Pagare
Modified Apr 23, 2025 03:54 GMT
Tony Khan is AEW
Tony Khan is AEW's President [Image Credit: AEW on YouTube]

AEW President Tony Khan has just lifted the suspension of the AEW stars who caused chaos in the company for the past few weeks. Former AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR were suspended recently for their actions.

Ad

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler betrayed Cope and viciously decimated the veteran at Dynasty. On the following Dynamite, AEW commentator Tony Schiavone called out the tag team for their actions and even bought up Dax's daughter.

In the next Collision episode, they called out Tony and threatened to piledrive him in the ring. His co-commentator, Nigel McGuinness made the save for him.

Following the actions, it was announced that the former tag team champions were suspended from the Jacksonville-based promotion. Last week on Spring BreakThru Collision, the duo sarcastically apologized to the two commentators.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

It seems like they have paid their dues and will be making a return. Tony Khan recently announced that he has lifted suspension from FTR after they had apologized and served their time and the duo will be present on the upcoming edition of Dynamite. Fans are wondering what will be in store for them when the heel duo gets back in the ring.

"TOMORROW, Wed 4/23 New Orleans, LA Live, both East + West coast! 8pm ET/7pm CT/6pm MT/5pm PT. FTR returns at Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite. After apologizing + serving their suspension, @DaxFTR + @CashWheelerFTR return at Dynamite live both West + East coast on TBS + Max TOMORROW!"
Ad

Check out the tweet below:

Only time will tell who could be the next victim of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler. It will be interesting to see if they get suspended again for their actions once again.

About the author
Tejas Pagare

Tejas Pagare

Twitter icon

Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.

Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.

His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.

In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things.

Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications