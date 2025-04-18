Banned AEW stars issue public apology to Tony Schiavone on Collision - but there's a twist

Suspended AEW stars sarcastically apologized to Tony Schiavone for their behavior on the Spring BreakThru edition of Collision. FTR showed no mercy to Adam Copeland at Dynasty. Since the duo snapped during the pay-per-view, they have become more vicious and are willing to destroy anything in their way.

Tony Schiavone was furious that Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler betrayed Cope and went on to drag the former's daughter into the conversation. On last week's Collision, the duo confronted the AEW commentator and threatened to piledrive him. However, Tony's co-commentator, Nigel McGuinness, tried to help his friend, and FTR didn't hurt the 67-year-old star.

FTR was then suspended without pay for a week due to their misconduct. During the suspension, they wrote an apology letter to the two commentators. However, the letter did not seem sincere. Tony read the letter given by them.

"Tony, I would have gone through the piledriver with you. You said somethings about my daughter that I won't hold against you. But in the heat of the moment, I felt that was justified to scare you a little. I love you, Tony." (00:37 - 00:56)

The duo then addressed Nigel and took a shot at the AEW commentator.

"I never wanted it to get physical between the three of us. I know your body and mind, for that matter, are very fragile. (...) Again, my sincerest apology to you both, and I hope that we can move forward in a professional and productive manner," FTR wrote. (01:01 - 01:30)

It will be interesting to see who the next victim for Dax and Cash will be when their suspension is lifted next week.

