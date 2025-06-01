BREAKING: Tony Khan makes a massive announcement for AEW Fyter Fest

Tony Khan has announced a major tag team match for AEW Fyter Fest on Wednesday. The bout was made official after a segment on the most recent episode of Collision.

Former AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR showed up alongside their manager, Stokely Hathaway, on Collision. While addressing the crowd, they got interrupted by CMLL stars Atlantis Jr. and Templario. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler mocked both the luchadors by mentioning their family and Mexican wrestling history.

Atlantis Jr. fired back at FTR, but Dax and Cash attempted to attack the CMLL stars. Templario and Atlantis ultimately forced the former World Tag Team Champions to retreat and issued a challenge to them.

Later, All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan made the match between FTR and the team of Atlantis Jr. and Templario official for Fyter Fest on Wednesday. The bout's promotional graphic was also revealed during the latest episode of Collision.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler won their tag match against Daniel Garcia and Nigel McGuinness at Double or Nothing 2025. It remains to be seen whether they continue their winning streak heading into All In: Texas in July.

What do you think about FTR's run as heels? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

