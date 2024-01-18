BREAKING: Unexpected title change on AEW Dynamite; 78-day reign comes to an end

AEW Dynamite this week from South Carolina saw the crowning of the new ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions in a high-stakes trios bout.

The challenger team of Bullet Club Gold (Jay White and Austin and Colten Gunn) went up against the reigning champions, Mogul Embassy (Brian Cage, Bishop Kaun, and Toa Liona). Moreover, it was also noticeable that the Bullet Club faction made their way to the ring to a new theme song.

The match was a highly action-packed trios ring encounter between the two teams pitted in a high-stakes situation. Of course, the presence of Prince Nana (also a part of the Mogul Embassy) ringside surely proved to be an advantage for the champions, as seen on multiple previous occasions, in the bout.

However, it was AEW star Anthony Bowens who neutralized the situation by taking out Prince Nana during the closing moments of the match. That gave Switchblade Jay White an opening to connect with the Blade Runner on Bishop Kaun and pin his shoulders for the three-count.

Expand Tweet

Jay White's finishing touch brought Mogul Embassy's 78-day reign as the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions to an end.

With new champions being crowned, it would be interesting to see the reign of The Bullet Club Gold unfold, being the new holders of the six-man tag team titles.

What are your thoughts on this huge title change on AEW Dynamite? Sound off in the comments section below!

Teddy Long says a current WWE star is his girlfriend here