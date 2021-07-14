"Breath of fresh air" - Wrestling veteran has major praise for AEW chief Tony Khan 

IMPACT Wrestling EVP Scott D'Amore recently discussed his fruitful relationship with Tony Khan, terming the AEW head honcho a "breath of fresh air" in the wrestling business.

Since the end of 2020, IMPACT Wrestling and AEW have developed a working relationship that has brought more eyeballs to both companies' television programming. Kenny Omega, who currently holds the AEW and IMPACT Wrestling World Championship, is the biggest beneficiary of this association.

Appearing on Excuse Me: The Vickie Guerrero Show, Scott D'Amore discussed several topics, most notably his work experience with Tony Khan. He revealed that though working with different companies can pose many challenges, IMPACT Wresting's relationship with AEW has been smooth so far.

D'Amore further explained that AEW chief Tony Khan maintains a high level of honesty and transparency while working, despite the fundamental differences between the two companies.

“You know the deal in wrestling, sometimes there’s a lot of hurdles to jump through, but I think the relationship with AEW has been fantastic,” said D’Amore. “I think that Tony Khan is a breath of fresh air in many ways in the wrestling industry. And it’s just been great to deal with a person who’s in a different company, competitors, whatever you want to classify it, but there’s honesty and transparency." (H/T - WrestleZone)

IMPACT Wrestling and AEW will have their biggest inter-promotional match this week

At Slammiversary 2021, Kenny Omega will defend his IMPACT World Championship against Sami Callihan. The match will mark the biggest moment in the working relationship between AEW and the Nashville-based promotion.

In many ways, the future of the inter-promotional storyline between AEW and IMPACT will depend on the outcome of the match between Omega and Callihan.

A win for The Cleaner would ensure AEW continues to be a dominant force in the partnership. However, a win for Callihan would give his home promotion a boost since they would have the world title back in their possession.

