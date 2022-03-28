Bret Hart responds to rumors about joining AEW

Bret Hart poured cold water on recent rumors that he could be headed to AEW in the near future.

Bret Hart, being one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time, is unsurprisingly a hero to many in All Elite Wrestling. The likes of CM Punk and FTR have made their feelings known about The Hitman multiple times in the past.

Over the last few episodes of AEW programming, several hints have been dropped that could indicate that the technical wizard is on his way to Tony Khan's company.

It all started when FTR fired Tully Blanchard as their manager. The Young Bucks said that the former AEW Tag Team Champions could get a new manager who is 'the best there is,' although it wouldn't matter in a rematch against them.

Shooter Mac Fifita™️🇹🇴 @BlackTonganBoi Please AEW bring Bret Hart into the company. Please. I need the FTR / Bret connection. Please AEW bring Bret Hart into the company. Please. I need the FTR / Bret connection.

During Dax Harwood's match against CM Punk on last week's Dynamite, the former locked in the sharpshooter that has been referred to as the Scorpion Deathlock by AEW commentators in the past. However, Jim Ross name dropped Bret Hart and called the move the sharpshooter.

Cash Wheeler cut a backstage promo with a pink background and noted that his partner wrestled 'from the heart' in another major hint.

When asked about a possible move to All Elite Wrestling at a virtual signing for Signed By Superstars, the former WWE Champion said the following:

"Go there and do what?" [H/T POST Wrestling]

Hart seems to be keeping the lid on the bin when it comes to revealing any details about his move to All Elite Wrestling. While it is possible that a move is on the cards, it could also be that nothing has been finalized yet, and Hart does want undue attention.

Bret Hart has appeared in AEW before

The former Hart Foundation member has previously appeared in All Elite Wrestling.

In May 2019, the company presented its inaugural pay-per-view Double or Nothing. Much to everyone's surprise, the Hitman walked out to present the All Elite Wrestling World Championship.

Tony Khan partnered with the Owen Hart Foundation to honor the late legend's memory with tournaments for both men and women. The matches are set to start soon, and if the Hitman is to show up in AEW again, there can't be a better time.

