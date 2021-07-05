Brian Cage genuinely unhappy with AEW for not including him on Fyter Fest 2021's poster 

Brian Cage recently vented his frustration over being ignored by AEW, as the promotion did not feature him on Fyter Fest 2021's latest poster.

The reigning FTW Champion will defend his title against Ricky Starks on Fyter Fest Night 1, scheduled for July 14th. Both Cage and Starks are part of Team Taz but have shown differences in recent weeks. As per the orders of Taz himself, the two will have to settle their beef at the upcoming show in Austin.

AEW recently revealed Fyter Fest 2021's new poster, which surprisingly excluded both Cage and Ricky Starks. Moments later, The Machine took to Twitter and stated that despite being the only match announced for the show, he and Starks couldn't make it onto the poster.

The AEW star also pointed out that he made a name for himself in Austin, performing for the now-defunct WrestleCircus promotion. The city is also Ricky Starks' hometown, which makes their absence from the poster even more surprising.

"@starkmanjones vs cage only match announced and can't get on poster after selling out. Ricky's hone town, and Austin is the wrestling tent that I built. #wrestlecircus", tweeted Brian Cage

@starkmanjones vs cage only match announced and can't get on poster after selling out. Ricky's hone town, and Austin is the wrestling tent that I built. #wrestlecircus https://t.co/Zj0ZCIyuZO — Brian Cage (@MrGMSI_BCage) July 4, 2021

It remains to be seen if AEW acknowledges Brian Cage's tweet and releases another poster featuring both him and Ricky Starks.

Ricky Starks will be returning from an injury at AEW Fyter Fest 2021

AEW Fyter Fest 2021 will mark Ricky Starks's return from an injury he sustained a few months ago on the April 21st edition of AEW Dynamite, where he fractured his neck in a bout with Hangman Page.

Thankfully, Starks didn't require any surgery for the injury, which could have possibly sidelined him for the better part of the year. Fans can expect a competitive clash between the two Team Taz stablemates, which could further lay the foundation for Brian Cage to completely break away from the stable.

