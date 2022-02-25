Brian Cage breaks silence after rumors of his AEW contract extension emerge 

Brian Cage recently sent out a message responding to rumors of AEW President Tony Khan extending his contract with the company.

A few hours back, a report suggesting that All Elite Wrestling had chosen to extend The Machine's contract emerged. It was a big surprise to fans who expected Cage to be on his way out of the company, as he last performed on AEW TV almost five months back.

It was also noted that the former FTW Champion had informed his close associates in AEW about his status and was himself shocked that the promotion didn't let his deal expire.

That said, Brian Cage seems to disagree with this rumor, as he recently put out a tweet, writing that he's not sure who he spoke to in AEW about his contract status. Check out the former Team Taz member's tweet below:

"Hmmm, not sure who I told all of this too," tweeted Cage.

When could we see Brian Cage back on AEW TV?

Since losing his FTW Championship to Ricky Starks on Rampage's October 6th edition, Brian Cage has been conspicuously absent from AEW's programming.

Though The Machine has been busier than ever on the indie circuit, wrestling great matches every weekend, fans are clamoring to see him back on TV.

https://t.co/H78JneagUZ

If reports of Tony Khan extending Cage's contract are indeed true, it's safe to assume a return is just around the corner as the promotion won't have him staying without having any plans for him.

Whatever the case, fans will undoubtedly keep an eye on more developments in the story.

Do you think the reports of the former FTW Champion staying with All Elite Wrestling are true? If yes, do you see him tasting championship success in the company in 2022?

